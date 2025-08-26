Lakers Make Signing to Bolster Roster, What Does it Mean for LA?
The Los Angeles Lakers have made the news official: they have brought in yet another former 2024-25 Dallas Maverick.
After it was first reported weeks ago, L.A. announced its signing of free agent seven-footer Kylor Kelley this week.
Kelley played sparingly for the Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans during his 2024-25 rookie season (as a then-27-year-old!), averaging just 3.3 points on 63.6 percent shooting from the field and 60 percent free throw shooting, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists a night.
Terms of Kelley's agreement haven't been publicly divulged, but Marc Stein of The Stein Line reveals that it is a training camp deal.
Los Angeles now has 21 players under contract, the maximum permitted, heading into training camp.
Kelley actually spent most of his time last year with the Lakers franchise — albeit L.A.'s G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers.
Across his 32 contests with South Bay — including 27 starts — Kelley averaged 11.5 points on 68.2 percent shooting from the floor, 7.3 boards, 2.4 rejections and 1.5 dimes a night.
Kelley joined the Lakers on a G League affiliate contract to kick off the 2024-25 season, before joining the Mavericks on a two-way deal in January.
Dallas waived him in March, and he inked a 10-day hardship exception deal with the banged-up Pelicans in April.
Before that, the former Oregon State Beaver had suited up for clubs in the G League, and international squads in England (the London Lions), Canada (the Calgary Surge), and Denmark (the Bakken Bears). He returned abroad after his Pelicans tenure earlier this year, playing for Italian team Pallacanestro Trieste.
Kelley has plied his trade for the San Antonio Spurs' NBAGL affiliate, the Austin Spurs; the Toronto Raptors' G League team, the Raptors 905; and the Boston Celtics' G League club, the Maine Celtics.
What is Kelley Playing for on This Deal?
More likelier than not, Kelley will be angling for another G League affiliate deal, or striving to be signed to the Lakers' third and final two-way slot, alongside returning center Christian Koloko and shooting guard Chris Manon.
Kelley will be competing with four other undrafted rookie training camp signings: former Villanova power forward Eric Dixon, ex-Texas combo forward Arthur Kaluma, rookie former Saint Mary's point guard Augustas Marciulionis, and ex-North Carolina combo guard R.J. Davis.
