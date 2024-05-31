Lakers' Mindset On Three-Star Build Reportedly Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a crucial offseason that could determine how the rest of the decade goes. The front office is tasked with finding a new head coach and building a more competitive roster.
After an early playoff exit, the Lakers will be trying to add more talent to the rotation to compete with the other elite teams in the league. However, it won't be easy with the limited resources that the team has.
One way that they can upgrade is by going down the three-star path, something they have backed away from in recent years. The team will be armed with three first-round draft picks to use in trade and they may execute them.
However, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Los Angeles may be looking in a different direction than the three-star model.
“My sense right now is they’re leaning more toward upgrading the supporting cast rather than the three-star model,” Buha said. “And I say that for a couple reasons. One, it’s difficult to trade for a star. There’s going to be a lot of competition this offseason. So I think if a star is willing to demand a trade and say that they only want to go to the Lakers or make it a very short list where the Lakers have the assets to compete with the teams on that list, then sure, I think the Lakers can land that type of star.
If the Lakers do upgrade the supporting cast, it may give them more versatility to work with. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis showed out this past season and the shortcomings in the playoffs weren't on them.
With a new head coach in place and a better-supporting cast, Los Angeles may believe that they can be more competitive. It seems that they won't be going star-hunting again this summer, a move that could turn out to serve them well.
