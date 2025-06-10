Lakers Most Realistic Center Options Ranked
The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for a center to add to the roster this summer. It was clearly the weakest part of their roster last year, which is part of the reason why they tried to trade for Mark Williams.
They decided to fail that trade because of Williams' physical. He is a young center who has a lot of potential. He has the exact kind of skillset that the Lakers want in a center.
While they won't be getting Williams, there are some other centers who are more realistic that they can grab.
1. Nic Claxton
Claxton should be the Lakers' top target as a starting center. They would have to trade for him, but they are going to have to trade for most centers that are any good.
Claxton is the perfect combination for what the Lakers are looking for. He's young, a premier shot-blocker, and one of the best rebounders in the entire league.
Adding Claxton would take some of the expiring contracts that Los Angeles has. Sending Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent to Brooklyn would have to happen in order for this to happen.
2. Brook Lopez
One of the few centers that the Lakers might be able to sign outright in free agency, Lopez gives the Lakers a different kind of center. He is someone who can hit threes and protect the rim.
Lopez is more of a win-now center because of his age. He is 37 years old and clearly isn't going to be getting any better. He is more on LeBron James' timeline than Doncic's.
3. Clint Capela
Clint Capela sits in the middle of Claxton and Lopez in terms of his age and skills. He is someone who is a pretty good shot blocker and is excellent at catching lobs.
Capela is going to be a free agent as well, but acquiring him might come down to executing a sign-and-trade. He will command too much money for the Lakers to sign him outright, especially in a weak free agency class.
The Lakers would be in a much better spot if they were able to acquire any of these centers this summer.
