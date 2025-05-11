Lakers Must Trade Austin Reaves to Maximize Luka Doncic Era
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a handful of moves to compete next season and beyond. They are coming off a season in which they made one of the more shocking and stunning trades in the league's history, trading for Luka Doncic.
Although the Lakers were initially praised as the clear winners of the trade, much of that optimism centered around their long-term benefits rather than immediate success. That projection proved accurate, as Los Angeles saw its postseason run cut short with a first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers will now revolve around Doncic, a 26-year-old superstar who is well on his way to a Hall-of-Fame trajectory. The expectation is that Doncic will guide the Lakers to win multiple championships in the next decade or so. However, to fully capitalize on Doncic in L.A., Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times believes trading Austin Reaves this summer is the move for the betterment of the team.
"Trade Austin Reaves," wrote Plaschke.
"Send him packing in a deal that brings the Lakers the sort of lob partner and rim protector whose absence knocked you out of the postseason. Use him as the most attractive asset that could lure the sort of behemoth that could help this group bully their way back into contention.
"You say you want to build around Luka Doncic? Start with uprooting Reaves.
"You say you want LeBron James to have one more chance at glory before he retires? It’s never going to happen while running next to Reaves.'
Since the Lakers were eliminated in the playoffs, the question has been whether a backcourt duo of Doncic and Reaves can coexist. If the matchup against the Timberwolves taught us anything, the answer is a resounding no.
However, that is just one matchup. If we want to look at it long-term, the answer is still quite possibly a no. Reaves and Doncic need the ball in their hands to play to their full capabilities. However, there is only one ball.
Doncic is a bona fide superstar, which means the offense will naturally run through him the majority of the time. While Reaves has shown steady growth each season, there's a noticeable gap between his impact and Doncic’s elite level.
Defensively, Reaves doesn’t bring the level of resistance needed alongside a player like Doncic, who thrives when flanked by strong perimeter defenders and efficient spot-up shooters.
To truly maximize Doncic’s skill set, the Lakers must prioritize surrounding him with players who complement his style—those who can defend at a high level and excel without needing the ball in their hands.
Reaves does not fit that mold.
