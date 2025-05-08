Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Could Move Rui Hachimura to Land Center
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a season in which they went from zero real expectations to a ton.
It changed overnight, and so did their fortunes for long-term success when they traded for superstar guard Luka Doncic. That changed the trajectory of the franchise for the next decade or so. While this season didn't go as planned, the expectation is that the Lakers will be better and that they will be title contenders with Doncic at the helm.
It will all start this summer, a summer in which the Lakers are expected to make massive moves to bring them close to being a title contender for the entire 82-game season and beyond. If that is the case, a trade is likely in the cards for the Lakers.
Brett Siegel of Clutch Points constructed this massive three-team trade, in which the Lakers part ways with veteran forward Rui Hachimura and land veteran center Nic Claxton.
Here's what the trade proposal looks like.
Detroit Pistons receive: F Rui Hachimura
Brooklyn Nets receive: F/C Maxi Kleber, F Simone Fontecchio, C Paul Reed (via sign-and-trade w/t DET), LAL/DET/BKN 2028 1st-round pick (More favorable of LAL/DET to BKN, second-most favorable to DET, least favorable to LAL), LAL 2031 1st-round pick (Top-5 Protected), MIL 2027 2nd-round pick (via DET), BKN/DAL 2027 2nd-round pick (via DET, Least favorable of BKN/DAL)
Los Angeles Lakers receive: C Nic Claxton
"Out of all the needs the Lakers have entering the offseason, finding a sustainable, long-term option at the center position is vital. Nic Claxton was on Los Angeles' list of potential trade targets this season, and it is expected that they will once again inquire about the 26-year-old's availability with the Brooklyn Nets.
"While all of their attention is on the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets are going to be open for business and willing to hear all proposals and offers coming their way. Sean Marks has done a nice job of assembling future draft picks, and the Nets are looming as a team to potentially pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. As a result, trading a player like Claxton for more future assets makes some sense."
In this scenario, Hachimura gets sent to Detroit, while the Nets get a ton of assets, including Lakers forward Maxi Kleber, L.A.'s 2031 first-round pick, and the option of L.A.'s 2028 first-round pick if they find it more favorable.
The Lakers, in return, get the big man that fits the mold of Doncic ion Claxton. The 26-year-old is coming off a healthy and solid season with the lowly Nets. In 70 games, he averaged 10.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 2./2 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.3 percent from the field in 26.9 minutes of action.
Claxton is known for his versatility on defense and being a high flyer on offense, which fits Doncic's play style. Claxton is the type of player who could finish around or near the rim with a high field goal percentage around there.
The South Carolina native was drafted No. 31 overall by the Nets. He's been a part of trade rumors for some time now, and with the Nets potentially not looking to compete soon, moving Claxton could be in the cards for them.
