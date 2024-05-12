Lakers News: Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals First-Time Coach Could Make Inner Circle of LA Candidates
Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office have been here before.
Despite leading the Lakers to two playoff appearances -- including a spot in last year's Western Conference Finals -- Darvin Ham was recently let go as the head coach of the team.
There were various reports throughout the year which painted a picture of disagreement between Ham and some of his players. Despite the injuries to key depth pieces, Ham wasn't really given the benefit of the doubt.
As such, the Lakers are stuck paying the remainder of his contract (reportedly $10 million) while simultaneously looking for a new head coach.
While Dallas' extension for Jason Kidd all but ends that potential dream, ESPN pundit Adrian Wojnarowski did say that the Lakers have some real interest in former NBA player JJ Redick.
Redick has become a media member over the last handful of years -- appearing prominently on podcasts and television. The former player has often been lauded for his keen intellect and sharp analysis as it pertains to strategy and the game as a whole.
The Lakers most certainly are vetting Redick with the possibility of a meeting presumably happening shortly between the two parties.
Redick does not have NBA head coaching experience. This facet isn't necessarily ideal for a veteran team desperately seeking to win a title as LeBron James ages toward his 40th birthday.
On the flip side, Redick is highly respected by players and personnel members throughout the league. If he wants a head coaching job, he'll likely get one sooner than later. This is a unique case considering LA's situation centering on James and his career.
At the same time, the Lakers could 'go cheap' with this Redick hire relatively speaking. He won't cost very much compared to more established coaches. By hiring Redick, the franchise would then in theory be able to weather the financial commitments still owed to Ham in the process.
More Lakers: LA Actively Seeking to Trade A Key Asset