Lakers News: Anonymous Scout Slams LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed their time with LeBron James on the roster. He helped lead them to the title in 2020 when they were in the bubble. He continues to be one of the best players in the league, even now.
James is still one of the 15 best players in the league, even at the age of 40. He was able to make an All-NBA team this past season with the Lakers.
Despite all of his accomplishments, he does have a lot of drama that surrounds him every single year. One anonymous scout slammed James and is just plain tired of him.
More news: Former Lakers Star Shaquille O’Neal on NBA All-Star: ‘I F---ing Hate’ Him
Not everyone is still happy to be dealing with James. One scout ripped James while speaking to Hoopswire.
“I think we’re all suffering from LeBron exhaustion at this point. I mean, how many more summers are we gonna do this? Where does it end?”
This scout is clearly tired of having this circus continue around James every single season. James does have the tendency to put pressure on whatever team he's on to win a title every single year.
At this point in his career, James is only playing to win championships. He has almost every other major record in the NBA that he could hold. He wants that fifth championship, though.
Los Angeles still believes that James will be on the roster this season as they chase a title. With James and Luka Doncic on the roster and an improved center spot, they can be better than last year.
More news: 3 Players Lakers Should Have Signed to BAE Instead of Marcus Smart
The good news for this anonymous scout is that James will likely only have a couple of more years left in the league before he decides to retire. He won't be on the roster for five more years or anything like that.
With all of the trade rumors that were swirling, James is still unlikely to want to leave Los Angeles. He has set down roots in the city, and wants to stay there.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
More news: Lakers Receive Massive Jarred Vanderbilt Update Ahead of Upcoming Season
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.