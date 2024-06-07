Lakers News: Anthony Davis Apparently Prefers Alternative To JJ Redick for Head Coach
After all the speculation that former NBA guard JJ Redick would be the likely candidate for the open Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position, that may no longer be the case. Early Thursday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Lakers were preparing a massive offer to land UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley.
This interest came out of nowhere but is a move that could help Los Angeles get back to a place of contention. However, star Anthony Davis may prefer another name that has been in the process, former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego.
"it has been suggested in some corners of the league that Lakers star big man Anthony Davis probably prefers for James Borrego to get the job over Redick. Not only has Borrego been a head coach twice already in Orlando and Charlotte compared to Redick's lack of head coaching experience, but he and Davis overlapped briefly during Borrego's first stint with the Pelicans after Davis was drafted No. 1 overall in June 2012."
Now, this interest in Borrego may have been only over Redick since he has no coaching experience so Davis may prefer Hurley to both guys. But Davis is expected to be given a bigger say in the entire process this time around.
Whatever he prefers, the Lakers will have to take into consideration. Davis is the future of the Lakers and his opinion is of the utmost importance going forward.
