Lakers News: Anthony Davis Explains Why He Has Competitive Advantage This Year
Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis has been the recipient of criticism from NBA correspondents about his ability to stay healthy throughout the course of a regular season. During the 2023-24 season, Davis put a lot of those narratives to bed. He participated in 76 games for the Purple and Gold, a career best.
After his spectacular performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the United States Men's basketball team, Davis attributes that experience to giving him a competitive advantage as he looks to dominant in the 2024-25 NBA season.
"Any time you get a chance to play throughout the summer, in meaningful games, where there's a lot at stake. ...elite competition, you know, and kind of carry that through the training camp, you know, you kind of have an advantage over everyone else," Davis said (via Spectrum SportsNet).
Davis’ durability last season allowed him to play a full season at a defensive player of the year level. He was a dominant force on both ends of the floor, averaging nearly 25 points per game while providing elite rim protection. On offense, his scoring versatility shined through as he expanded his range, mixing mid-range jumpers with his already potent inside game. He was lethal in the pick-and-roll, especially paired with LeBron James, and his footwork in the post often left defenders in shambles. Davis will look to expand his range during the 2024-25 season as his new head coach JJ Redick wants to encourage the All-Star forward to shoot the basketball with more confidence from distance.
Davis wants build on the momentum he's established from last season and a productive summer to help lead this Lakers franchise to an NBA record-tying 18th championship. One of the biggest factors that will play into the Lakers success this upcoming season is their health. Last year under previous head coach Darvin Ham the Lakers failed to build consistent continuity due to their rotating roster of players due to injury.
This season Davis is aware of how big of a factor that health will play into his team's success as they pursue a championship. With LeBron James and Davis leading the way there is a confidence that this team could turn heads this season. Davis told media the only issue that could hamper the Lakers this upcoming season is health within the locker room.
"If we get hit by the injury bug again, it's going to be tough," Davis said.
