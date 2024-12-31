Lakers News: Anthony Davis Injury Status Updated vs Cavaliers
Nine-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has seen his status upgraded to probable ahead of his club's New Year's Eve showdown against the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers.
Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the 6-foot-10 Kentucky product is now considered probable to play through his left ankle sprain.
The matchup is expected to represent the Lakers debuts of 3-and-D swingman Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton, both newly acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.
At 28-4 on the year, Cleveland doesn't lose much. But the 18-13 Lakers are no pushovers, and with Davis now most likely on track to play, Los Angeles will at least have a shot at a win.
According to the league's most recent injury report, the Lakers' other All-Star might not be as lucky. 20-time All-NBA honoree LeBron James, just a day past his 40th birthday, is still considered questionable to play through an illness. The 6-foot-9 superstar has been out since he powered L.A. to a 115-113 Christmas Day victory against the Golden State Warriors. In that game, the four-time league MVP scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line, passed for 10 assists, swiped two steals and blocked one shot.
Little-used second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain), power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), and power forward/center Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) will all miss the action on Tuesday. Reserve Los Angeles point guard Gabe Vincent is merely questionable to play through a left oblique strain.
The Cavaliers have yet to submit their own injury report.
After acquiring Finney-Smith and Milton, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that he intends to have both new additions play off his bench to start out.
Of course, should James not be available, it would represent a primo opportunity for Finney-Smith to put in some reps with L.A.'s best players. Even if Redick intends to keep starting both Max Christie and Rui Hachimura long-term, odds seem good he'll at least close games with Finney-Smith occasionally, depending on matchups. Finney-Smith is a better, more consistent player than both Christie and Hachimura, and a far better defender. He deserves to get some serious run with Davis and James.
