Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says LA Can't Be 'Front-Runners' in Games
The Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 season has been quite the roller coaster thus far. They started the season as well as anyone could, recording a 10-4 record.
It looked like the Lakers had found their groove, but since that moment, they've been inconsistent.
The Lakers have had their fair share of good wins, but they've also had bad moments when they looked mediocre at best. Los Angeles is expected to make some significant changes to its roster as we approach the trade deadline, less than a month away.
While that is the case, or at least we expect that to happen, they can't wait on a potential trade to save them. The Lakers must change within themselves to get the best version of this current group.
After the Lakers' win on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis said his team needs to stop being frontrunners.
“No matter if we’re up or we’re down, we can’t be frontrunners,” Davis said. “And when we’re up, just that’s when we’re connected. Even when we’re down, that’s when we have to be the most connected. I think tonight, even in that second quarter, when they went on that run, we were still able to be connected. We came into halftime, made adjustments, stayed together and were able to go out in the second half and get stops.”
The Lakers struggled with that in their win over the Heat, but that has been the case all season long, which is why they sit with the record they have.
Los Angeles has a solid record, but it has the worst point differential of a team with an above-.500 record in the Western Conference.
They have a -2.3 point differential, averaging 111.5 points per game but giving up 113.8 points per game.
Point differential is not the entire difference in the world; however, it is a better indicator of a team's future performance than their win-loss record.
It can help identify teams that are slowing down or performing better than their record suggests.
If we go by that, the Lakers are not on a great trajectory for where they want to go.
Nonetheless, the Lakers have many issues they need to fix, and one of them is being frontrunners, as they've displayed more times than not this season.
