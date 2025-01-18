Trade Idea Has Lakers Landing Trae Young From Hawks For Incredible Haul
The Los Angeles Lakers have put themselves in a good position to make a splash ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles has been one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season and now holds the cards to heavily go after another NBA title.
But in order to do this, they likely will need to add more talent to the roster. The Lakers have been linked with multiple players heading into the deadline and it could see them pull the trigger on another deal.
In a new trade idea by Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Lakers make a splash deal to land star Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. Here is what the deal would look like:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, 2029 First-Round Pick
"The Los Angeles Lakers landing Trae Young would immediately transform their offense, adding a dynamic playmaker alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis...His elite pick-and-roll play would thrive with Davis, while his deep shooting range spreads the floor for LeBron’s drives. Young also provides a long-term cornerstone for the Lakers’ post-LeBron era. Lakers fans want more than Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, the team's two major pickups this season, and Young would be exactly what the franchise needs now and in the future."
Los Angeles has been linked to Young for some time and this deal would have them finally landing him. Most fans wouldn't mind the trade package for the star forward other than the team including rookie Dalton Knecht in the deal.
But to land a player like Young, Los Angeles may need to include Knecht. Atlanta would want a lot to trade their franchise star and Young would massively help the Lakers chances to win another title this season.
More news: Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Ruled Out for Second Game Following Birth of Son
The star guard could also help the Lakers hold things down in the post-LeBron James era, pairing him with Anthony Davis. This deal would be about winning this year with the star trio while also positioning themselves for the next era of Lakers basketball.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Fan Favorite Quincy Olivari Reflects on Los Angeles Experience After Being Cut
Los Angeles Western Conference Rival Waives Former Lakers Center
Lakers Rumors: Trade Talks For $22M Star Forward Haven't Gained Much Traction
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.