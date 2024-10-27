Lakers News: Anthony Davis Still in Awe of LeBron James Despite Years of Being Teammates
The Sacramento Kings appeared to be on their way to defeating the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth straight time on Saturday night. The Lakers held a 15-point lead at one point, but the Kings came back and took a lead in the fourth quarter.
The Kings looked on their way to another defeat of the Lakers, until Los Angeles rebounded with an incredible fourth-quarter effort to take their third consecutive win to start the year. The Lakers scored 44 points in the fourth quarter, nearly doubling their third-quarter output to beat the Kings for the first time since January 2023.
A vintage LeBron James didn't hurt the Lakers' fourth quarter efforts either.
James went off against the Kings for 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on Saturday, his first triple-double of the season. He became clutch when the Lakers needed him to be most in the fourth quarter, recording 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the fourth. All six of his field goal attempts landed in the basket.
After Anthony Davis shined as the "main focal point" in the Lakers offense during their first two games this season, James reminded everyone why he is considered one of the best to ever do it.
In the process, he left Davis impressed again.
“Just when you think he’s slowing down, man, he continues to show the world why he’s the greatest,” Davis said of James, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “To go on that stretch, he actually looked to the bench and was trying to come out the game. We told him, ‘You’re not coming out.’ He comes out and hits another three. He never ceases to amazes any of us because we just know what he’s capable of, and what he’s able to do.”
Even Lakers first-year head coach JJ Redick called James' performance "surreal."
It might be Year 22 for James, but it would be nearly impossible to tell from how he played Saturday. He is closing in on age 40, but James still remains one of the best in the league.
With how James and Davis have started the season, the Lakers look as dangerous as they ever have since the two superstars arrived in the city of angels.
More Lakers:
Lakers Were Reluctant to Pull LeBron James in Fourth Quarter During Scoring Run
Former NBA Star Hypes Up JJ Redick, Shows Support For Lakers Head Coach