Lakers News: Anthony Edwards Takes Massive Shot at Jarred Vanderbilt in Opening Night Game
The Los Angeles Lakers won their much-needed season-opener on Tuesday night when they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103.
L.A. was in control for most of the game, and they made it challenging for the Timberwolves, who were one of the best teams last year and are expected to carry that momentum this season.
L.A. came to play on Tuesday night, stifling the Timberwolves, especially their superstar guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards was spectacular, but L.A. did enough to contain him.
The Lakers did a solid job, and in professional sports, there will always be some chatter. Usually, that occurs between the players on the court, but that extended to the bench on Tuesday. Edwards was caught on camera talking some junk to Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
A camera outside caught Edwards telling Vanderbilt that he shouldn't talk because he has been out for two years.
"You've been hurt for two years," Edwards said.
It's unclear what was said beforehand, but it must've triggered Edwards to respond to Vanderbilt the way he did.
Edwards finished the game with a team-high 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, and four turnovers while shooting 40 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.
Edward's response comes due to Vanderbilt's lack of availability lately. Last season, Vanderbilt played in only 29 games due to a heel and foot injury. As for this season, he is still recovering from foot surgery he underwent in the offseason. He last played on Feb 1, against the Boston Celtics, when he injured his foot.
It's been quite a struggle for Vanderbilt, but the hope is that he will be back on the court soon, ready to contribute to the team in a big way.
Head coach JJ Redick said that it could be some time, but not too long, before we see Vanderbilt.
"Jarred Vanderbilt continues to progress towards a return, according to JJ Redick, however he will continue to rehab for at least the next two weeks, which will cause him to miss the start of the regular season on Oct 22," McMenamin wrote.
Redick also said that Vanderbilt would be a big part of what the team does this upcoming season; however, he needs to stay healthy in order to do just that.
Vanderbilt is the defensive engine that keeps this Lakers team humming. He is vital for the Lakers' goals, and without him, they won't be as elite defensively as they plan to be.
More Lakers: Charles Barkley Rips GMs for Letting Dalton Knecht Drop to LA