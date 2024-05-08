Lakers News: Assistant Coach on West Contender Being Considered as Next LA HC
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly adding Dallas Mavericks' assistant coach Sean Sweeney to their head coaching search. Los Angeles Times Dan Woike connected Sweeney to the Lakers as a potential candidate in their head coaching search.
"As of midweek, the team is still in the early stages, with both internal team sources and external coaching sources describing the Lakers as 'taking their time,'" Woike wrote.
"In conversations with sources over the last few days, there's a strong sense the Lakers are putting a premium on experience in this search — following trends where the Lakers have course-corrected from one decision by doing a version of the opposite. And since Ham was a first-time coach... That means Kenny Atkinson, who has been on Steve Kerr's staff in Golden State and who did well in the last Lakers' coaching search, will be in the mix," Woike continued.
While Sweeney is the latest addition to the list, Woike also said the Lakers could expand their list of potential candidates.
"But while there's a desire to find someone with experience, the Lakers, sources say, aren't solely focused on that and seem to be open to speaking with candidates from multiple coaching pedigrees," he wrote.
"Yes, that means coaches with established records in the big seat on the sidelines. But it also means consideration of some of the most highly regarded assistant coaches, including those still working in the postseason such as Denver's David Adelman, Minnesota's Micah Noria, Boston's Charles Lee and Dallas' Sean Sweeney.
"And yes, it means consideration for broadcaster/podcaster JJ Redick, who will receive serious consideration despite no coaching experience beyond his son's youth team in New York City.
"And, in the early stages, all signs point to the Lakers getting ready to cast a wide net."
The Lakers must get this right, so if Woike's writing is accurate, this is precisely the approach the Lakers brass must take. The wider the net, the better L.A. will be in making its decision, whenever that will be.
Sweeney is more than a worthy candidate for the Lakers. He started his NBA coaching journey in the 2013-14 season with the Brooklyn Nets under the Mavericks head coach and former Lakers assistant coach coach Jason Kidd. After his stint with the Nets, Sweeney coached with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons before rejoining Kidd in Dallas ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Earlier in his career, Sweeney was a video coordinator for the University of Northern Iowa and director of basketball operations at the University of Evansville. He also held assistant coach positions at the Anoka Ramsey Community College (Cambridge, MN) and the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
The Dallas Mavericks are currently down 0-1 in their second-round series against the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.
More Lakers: Byron Scott Has Surprising Pitch for Next LA Head Coach