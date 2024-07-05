Lakers News: Austin Reaves Ranked Among Top 10 Shooting Guards
As the Los Angeles Lakers plan the roster for next season, guard Austin Reaves projects to be a mainstay in the rotation. After two straight solid seasons, Reaves has earned his keep within the Lakers organization.
This past season, Reaves averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He also shot 36.7 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Frank Urbina of HoopsHype ranked shooting guards around the league, listing Reaves within the top 10. He landed at the No. 10 spot in the ranking.
"A very heady combo guard who can score from all three levels, get to the foul line at a healthy rate and do some playmaking and rebounding, Austin Reaves had a good 2023-24 season for the Lakers even without getting any individual accolades."
Heading into this season, Reaves will likely have an increased role on the offensive side of the ball. With new head coach JJ Redick, Reaves may play more with the ball in his hand which could see him attack the rim more often.
"Seeing Reaves’ free-throw rate dip so dramatically (54.1 percent last year to 28.9 percent this year) could be cause for a bit of concern as far as determining what his ultimate ceiling is, as is the fact he’s heading into his age-26 season already, but overall, even if this is what Reaves is, he’s still a good player and a solid starter-level talent, someone we rate as one of the Top 60 players in the league."
If Reaves can take his game up to the next level this season, his contract may be the biggest steal in the NBA. He will be relied upon heavily once again but he has shown the ability to live up to the challenge.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Bullishly Defends LA's Flier Drafting of Bronny James