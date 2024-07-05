Lakers News: JJ Redick Bullishly Defends LA's Flier Drafting of Bronny James
It's not a stretch to say that former one-and-done USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James didn't exactly light the college hoops world on fire during his tenure for the Cardinal and Gold in 2023-24.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard had a rough start to his freshman season, after collapsing from a cardiac arrest during a July training session. He missed his first month of action, but was eventually medically cleared to return. The former four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsowrth appeared in 25 contests for Andy Enfield's 15-18 Trojans, averaging 4.8 points on a miserable slash line of .366/.267/.676, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
James, son of 20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James, was selected with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the draft by L.A., ahead of one of the talents he backed up at USC, fifth-year senior guard Boogie Ellis. Ellis later agreed to play for the Sacramento Kings' Summer League squad as he hopes to latch onto an NBA roster in 2024-25.
During Bronny James' opening press conference with Los Angeles, newly-hired head coach J.J. Redick insisted that his young charge was not a legacy pick added to placate LeBron James.
"Bronny has earned this through hard work," Redick opined, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Bronny James still could have developed into being a high-level college player, but he wasn't yet. Redick, by the way, had been James' co-host on their short-lived podcast "Mind The Game." Maybe neither new addition has joined Los Angeles without a little help from the team's most influential player, but that doesn't mean they can't both be positive arrivals.
