Lakers News: Bam Adebayo Injury Status for LA Match
The Miami Heat could face the Los Angeles Lakers without one of their best players, center Bam Adebayo.
The Heat said that Adebayo is dealing with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against L.A.
Adebayo missed Monday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a back injury and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game.
If the star big man can't play Wednesday, the Heat will likely rely on Kevin Love and Kel'el Ware as the primary big men again.
The Heat will be without their superstar forward Jimmy Butler, as he remains suspended but could be back when that ends on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers will look to get back on the winning side of this, and if the Heat were to be without Adebayo for this match, their chances of winning would increase.
Although nothing is guaranteed in this league, the Heat would be without their two best players against a relatively healthy Lakers team.
The last time Adebayo was on the court, he was solid as he recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and on steaks in 30 minutes of action on Jan. 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
This matchup is likely the last time the Lakers will face the Heat, as they played each other in early December when they blew out L.A.
The Lakers traveled to Miami and were blown out of the gym in their first match by the final score of 134-93. It was one of L.A.'s worst losses of the season, and they'll look for some revenge on Wednesday night.
In that contest, Adebayo did his part as he recorded 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field, along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes of action.
The three-time All-Star has been stellar since the minute he joined the league and has caused the Lakers fits. In his career against L.A., Adebayo has averaged 15.9 points per game, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 15 games versus Los Angeles.
The Lakers have played bad basketball lately and will look to turn things around on Wednesday as they look for their 21st win of the season.
Los Angeles will also look for their 13th win in front of their home crowd and hold an 8-12 record against teams over .500.
