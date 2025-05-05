Lakers News: Breaking Down All Future Draft Picks LA Has
The Los Angeles Lakers are in win-now mode following the acquisition of Luka Doncic. While a rebuild is not on the table, the team's first-round playoff exit suggests that a retooling is necessary.
The Lakers' core of LeBron James and Luka Doncic appears to be locked in for the next few years. However, every player on the roster could be traded or not re-signed, including star Austin Reaves.
The team will have limited cap space, so they will need to build by making smart draft picks in the later rounds and adding the right free agents to complement their two cornerstone players.
While free agency always draws headlines, it is in the draft where teams acquire key pieces that complement their roster.
The Lakers have been looking for immediate help for their team for years now, ever since James stepped foot in Los Angeles, meaning a lot of draft picks have been traded, some of which are still owed in the coming years.
Here is a breakdown of the draft picks the team has for the future, which can be used to select a player or trade for a more established contender.
2025: Second Round Pick
The Lakers will send their first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks, leaving them with only the 55th pick in the draft. The late second round is typically where teams take fliers on raw prospects who will need time before they are ready to contribute, usually spending a year or two in the G-League.
2026: First Round Pick
Los Angeles will retain its first-round pick in 2026, which will not be tradeable and will be used to select a player.
The Toronto Raptors are receiving their second-round pick from a 2020 trade involving Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell.
2027: Likely no draft picks
The Utah Jazz own the Lakers' protected pick in 2027 from the trade that sent Russell Westbrook back to the Washington Wizards. The pick is top-four protected, meaning they can only keep it if the Lakers are a lottery team.
Even if they make it into the lottery, they will likely lose the pick unless they intentionally perform poorly during the regular season to enhance their chances of securing a top-four selection.
Whether James remains on the team or not, Doncic, supported by a solid cast, will make it unlikely to experience such a terrible season unless he gets injured.
The team's second-round pick is heading to Brooklyn as a result of the trade that sent D'Angelo Russell back to the Nets, while the Lakers received Dorian Finney-Smith.
2028: First Round Pick
The team has an additional unmovable first-round pick in 2028, providing the front office and scouts with a concrete draft selection.
The second-round pick is going to the Orlando Magic or the Washington Wizards. It was traded to enable the Lakers to draft Max Christie in the 2022 draft.
2029: No Draft Picks
The Lakers lack a first-round pick, as it went to Dallas in the Doncic trade, a pick that the Lakers happily traded away.
The second round pick is headed to the Wizards as a part of the Rui Hachimura trade.
2030: First Round Pick
The Lakers will retain this selection since they cannot trade it, which means a top 30 rookie is joining the roster.
The team's second round pick is headed to the Brooklyn Nets as a part of the Finney-Smith deal.
2031: First Round Pick
The only tradable first-round pick is this one, which can potentially be used this summer in a trade for a starting center or a quality role player. It is highly unlikely that the Lakers will own this pick in 2031.
The team's second round pick is headed to the Brooklyn Nets.
