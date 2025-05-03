Important Dates To Look Forward to for The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated on Wednesday, April 30, after a brutal loss to the Wolves at Crypto.com Arena, leaving the team looking forward to the off-season.
The match-up against Minnesota exposed many weaknesses in the roster, with the Timberwolves having much better quality depth that allowed their players to stay fresh and put less of a burden on their stars.
Luka Doncic and LeBron James were forced to shoulder the offensive burden. Since Wolves coach Chris Finch focused the defense on those two players, it was up to the supporting cast to help out, but they failed to do so.
The Lakers' biggest need is at center, wher the team lack quality options.
Coach JJ Redick had to give the starters significant minutes and completely removed Jaxson Hayes from the rotation.
All eyes are on the Lakers' President of Basketball Operations, Rob Pelinka, to build a team around James and Doncic.
May 11-18: NBA Draft Combine
The Lakers will have only a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which means the team will need to work hard scouting players who could turn out to be draft steals.
The combine offers a valuable opportunity to assess a player's metrics and interview selected players. Although the combine is just one part of a larger puzzle, significant work can be achieved.
June (After the NBA Finals): Negotiate window opens for the team's own free agents
The Lakers will have at least five free agents leaving the team, resulting in several decisions to make. Jaxson Hayes could be brought back as a backup center, but Redick's decision not to play the big man later in the series sends a clear message about how unlikely his return would be.
Markieff Morris primarily serves as a veteran presence on the roster, which may allow him to return as a bench player.
Christian Koloko might also return next year, given some of the positive flashes he showed.
Most notably, James has a player option in his contract for $52.6 million, which means he could enter free agency if he chooses to do so.
Dorian Finley-Smith also holds a player option for the upcoming season, valued at a total of $15.38 million.
June 25-26: NBA Draft
There may also be some undrafted players who can impact the team. The Lakers have a strong tradition of drafting and scouting effectively, particularly with undrafted players and in identifying value in later picks.
June 30: Teams can start negotiating with free agents
The Lakers will exceed the salary cap, which means there will be limited room to sign free agents. However, the team is not hard-capped, so some key rotation pieces could still be acquired.
Potential free agent targets for the team include Clint Capela, Luke Kennard, Gary Trent Jr., Mason Plumlee, and dream target Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
The team's biggest contract in free agency will be using the mid-level exception, which would be used on Alexander-Walker in an ideal world.
August 2: Lakers can offer Doncic an extension
Given the team's state, signing Doncic must be the team's top priority for the franchise's future.
He will be able to sign a four-year, $229 million extension that the Lakers need him to sign. Undoubtedly, Pelinka will build the team around Doncic, ensuring he is convinced about the upcoming project.
Doncic will become a free agent if a deal is not reached, placing the onus on the Lakers to make it worthwhile for the superstar to stay.
Another key player eligible for a contract extension is guard Austin Reaves, who will become a free agent in 2026 if another deal is not reached.
The Lakers can only offer a maximum extension of four years and $89.2 million to Reaves, which would be below his market value. This means that unless he wants to give the team a discount, he is likely to wait until free agency in 2026 to make his decision.
