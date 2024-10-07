Lakers News: Bronny James is Already Pushing LeBron at Practice
Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has quickly made waves in the basketball world, both for his talent and the weight of expectations placed on his young shoulders. After being the 55th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC, James made headlines once again. He is actively participating in the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024 training camp. Los Angeles Lakers star center/power forward Anthony Davis spoke with reporters about how impressed he's been with during their preseason training, even the competitive nature between Bronny and James, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
"It's fantastic to be able to be here and witness it in practice," Davis said. "Bronny hit a 3 over him today. Everybody was talking smack in Bronny's favor. Then Bron came down and just bullied somebody. Just took it out on [the defender] -- I forgot who it was -- and got a layup. Bronny came down and hit another 3, I think over Austin [Reaves]. And Bron wanted the ball.
"So you could see, even though they weren't matched up, the competition is there. And that's what we love to see."
During Lakers media day, Bronny and his father joined each other on the ESPN podium to discuss their new journey together as teammates. There was a part during their interview that put social media in a frenzy, where James talked about how he scored on Bronny during a preseason team scrimmage, while the former USC point guard believes the bucket shouldn't have counted.
"He spun baseline and went up and under, I jumped on the strong side backboard," Bronny told McMenamin. "But the refs that were reffing that game [missed it when] his foot stepped on the line a little bit. I got that [defensive] stop. I believe I got that stop. But it is what it is. He's in year whatever he is -- he's going to get that call."
James would not argue his son's point of view of what occurred, however, he did make a slight rebuttal about the recalled events.
"He said he saw the footage and I stepped out of bounds," LeBron informed McMenamin. "So, I mean if that's the case then good defense by him, but it's always better [offense by me]."
Bronny and James becoming teammates made them the first active father-son duo in professional basketball history. Their regular season debut sharing the court together will be one of the most anticipated events ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
