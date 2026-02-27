Former Lakers Star Dwight Howard Wants to Make NBA Comeback

Former Los Angeles Lakers center and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard, appears to want another shot at playing in the NBA.

Even though Howard was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame last year, both as an individual and as a member of the iconic 2008 Team USA squad known better as the “Redeem Team,” he doesn’t want his playing career to come to an end just yet.

Dwight Howard Claims He’s Not Retired

Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Thursday, 40-year-old journeyman center Taj Gibson surprised everyone by signing with the Memphis Grizzlies, which prompted Howard, who is also 40, to take to social media to let it be known that he’s still active and wants a farewell tour in the NBA.

People like Taj Gibson & Al Horford is the reason I ain’t retired 🤷🏾‍♂️ I want a farewell tour — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 27, 2026

Al Horford, who Howard also mentioned along with Gibson, will turn 40 in June and is currently playing with the Golden State Warriors.

Then there’s Howard’s old Lakers teammate, LeBron James, who is still going strong at 41 years old as a starter for Los Angeles, and many believe he will continue playing next season, turning 42 in December.

Despite putting together a Hall of Fame career, Howard’s final stretch in the NBA didn’t go well, as he bounced around the league and then played overseas with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan after playing with the Lakers for a third and final time during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Dwight’s Complicated History With Lakers

Feb 24, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) speaks with center Dwight Howard (12) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

During his time with the Lakers, which spanned three very different stints, Howard won a championship while playing alongside James and Anthony Davis in the NBA bubble.

Before landing with the Lakers for a second stint in 2019, Howard was public enemy No. 1 among diehard fans of the storied franchise while Kobe Bryant was still the face of the team because those two superstars didn’t see eye-to-eye while they were teammates in Los Angeles.

Howard was one of the few stars who left the Lakers willingly in NBA free agency, doing so twice: signing with the Houston Rockets in 2013 and inking a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020.

Fortunately for Howard, he was able to win over Lakers fans the second time around, becoming a vital piece to the championship puzzle during the 2019-2020 campaign.

Sep 20, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) talks with center Dwight Howard (39) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Ironically enough, the Lakers could use an athletic, defensive-minded center right now, especially after Deandre Ayton’s forgettable performance in Thursday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have been horrible defensively during the 2025-26 campaign, but don’t expect general manager Rob Pelinka to pick up the phone in an attempt to bring in Howard for a fourth stint and farewell tour, adding another 40-year-old to the roster, with the team’s roster likely not to change for the rest of the season.