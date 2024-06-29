Lakers News: Cam Reddish Finalizes Choice on Player Option for 2024-25
In a bit of a surprise, Los Angeles Lakers small forward Cam Reddish has picked up his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The deal will pay him a veteran's minimum of $2.5 million. Clearly, the 6-foot-8 Duke product's decision would appear to indicate that he didn't feel there was much of a market for his services in a longer-term or better-compensating capacity next season.
During his first season with Los Angeles, the well-traveled wing was pressed into service as a starter early on, while now-former head coach Darvin Ham tinkered with his rotations in a desperate attempt to add more defensive pressure along the perimeter.
Reddish had perhaps his most absymal season yet for L.A.'s premiere franchise. The 24-year-old averaged a career-low 5.4 points, while slashing a ho-hum.389/.336/.759. He also pulled down 2.1 boards, one dime and one swipe per bout. He was limited to just 48 games last year (26 starts).
The Reddish decision means that, assuming free agent LeBron James re-signs (and, given that the Lakers have rostered James' son Bronny and are coached by James' friend and podcast co-host J.J. Redick, it's pretty safe to assume that the 39-year-old will be back in the purple and gold next fall), 14 players are already on the Lakers' 15-man standard roster for next year, as Jovan Buha of The Athletic astutely points out. Buha notes that, aside from LeBron James, three 2023-24 Lakers are also free agents this summer. Between point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Taurean Prince, and shooting guard Max Christie, restricted free agent Christie at least seems likely to be on L.A.'s radar for next year, notes Buha.
So will Reddish or Jaxson Hayes, who also opted into his minimum deal despite having a rough initial year in Los Angeles, be back? Or will Rob Pelinka have to do some wheeling and dealing to get off their salaries? This writer would put his money on the latter, though he has no inside sources.
