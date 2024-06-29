Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Opens Up About Why Team Drafted Bronny James
One of the worst-kept secrets in NBA draft history came to life Thursday when the Los Angeles Lakers selected one-and-done USC Trojans guard Bronny James, son of superstar forward LeBron James, with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After months of speculation, James Jr. is finally a Laker, and the reaction between fans and media is split down the middle. That was the expected reaction of many, considering how polarizing the pick was expected to be.
Nonetheless, what is done is done, and like it or not, James Jr. worked hard to get to where he's at. The Lakers loved what they saw from him, especially Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka. Pelinka is the one responsible for drafting Bronny, and after he made the pick, he went on to explain why Bronny was the right choice for the Purple and Gold.
"The road to ultimate victory in the NBA is about two-way players," Pelinka said, "if you're able to develop guys like that, that's a good recipe for success. Bronny is of that ilk."
Players drafted late in the draft are unlikely to get any real playing time in the NBA. The hope for Bronny is that he develops into a player who is a plus on both sides of the ball, likely a 3&D type of player who can eventually contribute in a big way for the Lakers. Bronny is only 19, and the Lakers realize he will be a project.
His ceiling may not be high, but if he can pan out to be a Derrick White type of player, then the Lakers could have themselves the steal of the draft.
Those are high expectations; however, there is a lot of room for growth and promise.
Nonetheless, Bronny will receive unwanted attention, both good and bad.
More Lakers: Bronny James Reacts To Being Drafted By Lakers