Lakers To Interview Presumed Head Coaching Favorite This Weekend: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers coaching search has taken on a few twists and turns but we may be coming to a close with it. After UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley spurned the Lakers to stay in college, the team had to pivot and it seems that they may be going back to their original target.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Lakers will formally interview former NBA guard JJ Redick this weekend. If he does a good job, he will likely be moved to the front of the coaching search.
Redick had been the main name talked about through the entire process but the team's pursuit of Hurley put a pause on things. Additionally, many believed that Redick may have gotten cold feet about Los Angeles after being seen as the second choice.
However, Wojnarowski seemed to put those rumors to bed.
"Pelinka and Redick have talked on the phone in recent days, and Redick understands and accepts Pelinka's lengthy pursuit of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley that initially stalled Redick's own candidacy, sources said."
While Redick has no coaching experience, he is seen as a strong communicator and strategy coach. Los Angeles wants someone that they can build with for years to come and Redick could be the one for the job.
If Redick is hired, the Lakers will need to put a strong staff around him to help with any challenges of being a first-time coach. It would be a risky hire but Los Angeles seems to believe that he could be the right person to lead them into the future. We should know in the next few days what happens with the coaching search but things just got even more interesting.
