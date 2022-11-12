A lot of the talk centered around your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season roster consists of which players the Lakers can get and what trades make the most sense without completely giving up on the season. It remains to be seen whether big time free agents will want to make their way to the Lakers in the immediate future, but head coach Darvin Ham keeps it real with the problems surrounding the team.

The roster isn't playing at a championship level, but there's no excuse for the team playing this poorly right from the start. Any club that consists of guys like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and even a past-his-prime Russell Westbrook should be coming out with more than two wins out of 12 games played.

The stars are aging, but Ham understands things can't change by just going out and signing or trading for certain players. In fact, Ham doubles down knowing that the Lakers don't have the budget to spend more money with the roster they already have (via LakersPoodle).

"We can't go out and start spending money everywhere to build a team. We got three big time first ballot Hall of Famers that a bit chunk of our budget is being spent on, there's only so much left we gotta do our due diligence and establish the way we want to play which I think it's what we've been doing. Our defense has regressed a bit but our offense has come out here of late. We just got to keep fighting the good fight pushing forward one day at a time."

The answers come from within this current Lakers roster. It's still too early to give up on the season entirely. Something needs to start clicking before it's too late.

One game at a time is as much as the team can ask for right now as winning a championship, let alone making it into the playoffs, seems like a long shot.