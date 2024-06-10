Lakers News: Darvin Ham Makes Decision on Next Coaching Destination
The Los Angeles Lakers' most recent head coach, Darvin Ham, has made a decision regarding his next gig.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Ham will be returning to his old stomping grounds, the Milwaukee Bucks, where he'll serve under head coach Doc Rivers as the 2021 champs' lead assistant.
Ham was let go from the Lakers following a largely successful two-year stint, his first as an NBA head coach. He led L.A. to a pair of playoff appearances, including a 2023 run to the Western Conference Finals, and a 90-74 overall regular season record. He came under fire for some questionable early-season starting lineup shuffling in 2023-24.
Ham had a lengthy, decorated career as an assistant coach before taking the leap to a head coaching role with Los Angeles in 2022.
After going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 1996, the 6'7" small forward enjoyed a lengthy career as a longtime journeyman wing. He played in the NBA from 1996-2005 (aside from a lockout-induced interlude with Andalusian club CB Granada in 1999, which culminated in a pair of NBA Finals appearances, including one win against the Lakers in 2004, as a bench player for the Detroit Pistons. He also played for a pair of G League clubs (then called the D League) from 2006-08.
Ham soon transitioned to a role as an assistant coach in the then-D League, quickly become the head coach of the then-New Mexico Thunderbirds (now the Cleveland Charge, NBAGL affiliate to the Cleveland Cavaliers). He got his first NBA assistant coaching experience with the Lakers, from 2011-13, where he served under a pair of Mikes, Brown and D'Antoni.
Ham then linked up with the most important Mike of his coaching career, Budenholzer. He became one of Budenholzer's most trusted assistant coaches, working with him on the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-18, and then the Bucks from 2018-22. Ham won a title with Budenholzer in 2021.
