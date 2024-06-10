Lakers News: Why Dan Hurley May Not Thrive at NBA Level
Entering into this crucial offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have already seen twists and turns along the way, especially within their coaching search. Los Angeles had reportedly been targeting former NBA guard JJ Redick for its open position but a news bomb went on early Thursday morning.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team was making a push to sign UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. The two sides met over the weekend to discuss the vision and plan for the future.
The biggest challenge for Hurley is translating from being a college-level coach to one at the professional level. While the game of basketball is the same on both levels, the style and rules of the game differ.
Over the years, we have seen college coaches come to the NBA and fail to meet the same success that they saw at the collegiate level. Ryen Russillo of The Ringer spoke about Hurley and why it may not work at the NBA level.
NBA players don't respond well to high levels of energy, as Hurley has shown over the years. A move to the NBA will force him to tone down his antics and there are many people who believe he would do just fine.
Hurley is one of the best basketball minds in the entire world, leading the Huskies to back-to-back championships. It's why the Lakers have made such an aggressive push to land him and he is deeply respected by his peers.
The front office deserves credit for going after Hurley when nobody expected him to even be a candidate. If he does succeed in the NBA, his legacy in the game of basketball will be unlike anything many other coaches have seen.
