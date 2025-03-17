Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Weighs in on LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Beef
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a slide without LeBron James. He has been out with a groin strain that could have him sidelined at least another week.
When he has played this season, James has been one of the best players in the league. Even at the age of 40, he has shown that he can still be an effective player.
James made some waves when he confronted Stephen A. Smith during a game that he was playing. He was apparently unhappy with how Smith had covered his son, Bronny. He didn't like the talk surrounding him.
Opinion has been divided on whether or not James was in the right doing what he did. Everyone seems to have a take on what transpired.
His former teammate also has an opinion on what happened. Dwayne Wade, one of James' best teammates, gave his take on the dynamic between the two.
"I have a personal relationship with Stephen A. Obviously, have a relationship with LeBron, and my relationship with Bron is documented...as a person who wants to stay on both sides, I told him as a father, I'm walking up on you."
It seems that Wade has no issue with what James did. He seems to think that what Smith has been doing is worth of James coming up to Smith and talking to him like that.
Wade knows both of these guys well. Obviously, he played with James at multiple different stops, first in Miami and then again in Cleveland.
Wade also understands where Smith is coming from. Bronny James is a professional athlete, so he is fair game to be criticized as well. Now that he is playing for Los Angeles and South Bay, he is able to receive criticism for his play.
This is something that will likely get resolved behind closed doors with some phone calls. Both James and Smith have a large voice in the NBA and are two of the most important people in the league.
