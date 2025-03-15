Charles Barkley Doesn't Believe LeBron James Will Return to Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to tread water while LeBron James recovers from a strained groin. He hurt himself against the Boston Celtics last weekend and was given a timeline of being out at least two weeks.
Injuries are becoming more frequent with James now that he is 40 years old. They will only continue to pile up as Father Time starts to catch up with him.
With James in the lineup, the Lakers are certainly a contender to win the NBA championship. He is still one of the best players in the league.
Charles Barkley doesn't seem to think that James is going to return to play for the Lakers this year. In fact, he thinks that he has played his last minutes for the team this year.
"He wasn't going to play anyway. LeBron's probably out for the rest of the season. I don't see him coming back. We don't have to ask his agent."
Barkley seems to think that James is done for the year with that groin strain. That would be very bad news for the Lakers if that turns out to be true.
Los Angeles has lost four straight games, so they clearly need James back as soon as possible. The Lakers are not a title contending team if James is not out there.
The Lakers are in a very tough part of their schedule. They have slid back to fifth in the Western Conference standings with the losing streak they are in.
Getting James back is imperative for them to continue their surge up the standings. If he were lost for the season, this year would be a lost cause.
It remains to be seen if and when James will return. He continues to do everything he can to recover.
So far this season, James is averaging 25 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.
