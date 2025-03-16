Lakers News: Shams Charania Offers Massive Update on Rui Hachimura Return Timeline
The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling in recent games. They have not been a team that has been healthy enough to win a lot of games.
In fact, the Lakers have lost four straight games because they haven't been able to have a lot of their starting lineup available for the games. They have been without their best players, including Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
Rui Hachimura has also been out for a while. The Lakers haven't had him available for the last eight games because of a knee injury.
Hachimura has played some of his best basketball this season with the Lakers. He has been a key player on both ends of the court for them, especially since the Doncic trade.
The Lakers have gotten some good news about Hachimura's availability to return. He looks like he will be back in the next week or so.
Hachiumura is a key player for what the Lakers want to do. His ability to shoot from outside and guard three different positions is perfect what Los Angeles wants to do with Doncic running the show.
Los Angeles still has to figure out when James is going to come back. He is still one of the best players in the league, even at his age.
The Lakers have slid down the Western Conference standings with all of the injuries. They are now fifth in the West after they were second before all of the injuries took over.
Los Angeles needs to somehow survive for the next few games. They are in the midst of a brutal spot in their schedule.
Los Angeles has proven that they can be a title contender when they are fully healthy. They just have to figure out a way to get everyone healthy.
It's unlikely that the Lakers can get back to the second spot in the Western Conference standings, but they can still compete for the title, even if they aren't one of the top two seeds.
So far this season, Hachiumra is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
