Lakers News: Eastern Conference Squad Could Lure LeBron James by Drafting Bronny
One of the storylines to keep an eye on as the NBA Draft approaches is what the Los Angeles Lakers do about former USC Trojans guard Bronny James. James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, could be a target of Los Angeles to pair the father-son duo together.
While he didn't have a great season at USC, Bronny has continued his dream of entering the NBA. He showed out at the NBA Combine and put together a good performance during his Pro Day. It's now a matter of when, not if Bronny will ultimately be drafted.
However, some teams may be using him to leverage his dad to come to their respective teams. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Philadelphia 76ers could draft Bronny to try to land his dad on the open market.
"If the 76ers decide that James is their win-now target, his son may be the means to an end. They have two picks in the 2024 draft (Nos. 16 and 41) and could use either to select Bronny, who is generally viewed as a legitimate NBA prospect but probably a second-round talent. If the Sixers reach for him in the first round or take him in the second round, the next step would be to convince the elder James to join Embiid and Maxey (a fellow Klutch Sports client) in Philadelphia."
While James' representation has said that he wouldn't follow his son around the league, the temptation may be too much for him. The elder James has talked about his desire to play with his son at the NBA level and it's almost a reality.
However, it seems more likely that Bronny will end up with the Lakers. Los Angeles has reportedly been willing to do what it takes to land him, giving the elder James a final parting gift before his eventual retirement.
