Lakers News: Fans React to Leaked New LA City Edition Jerseys
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to embark on their upcoming 2024-25 season after an offseason with little action. Laker fans are frustrated with how the front office handled this summer, but the hope is bringing back the same team will build chemistry and continuity.
It's too early to say, but due to the lack of activity this offseason, many experts and pundits don't give the lakes much hope of coming out on top.
As the season progresses, the question of whether the Lakers are genuine contenders or just pretenders will be answered.
The Lakers' jerseys, with their distinctive purple and gold, are a visual representation of the team's legacy. They are one of the most iconic jerseys in all sports, and they will be on display again this season.
While that will be the case, the Lakers will also debut new city edition jerseys this season. On Wednesday, it appears that the new jersey had leaked on social media, and fans don't seem to be big fans of the new threads.
Lakers All Day Everday shared the image on Twitter/X, and fans are not happy about it.
The fans have spoken, and many of them are not happy with the new jersey.
Whether or not these are the Lakers' new city edition jerseys has yet to be announced, so we'll see if they are, indeed, soon. The Lakers are set to kick off their season soon; although many fans are happy with these jerseys, that should be the last thing on the Lakers' minds.
Like many seasons, L.A. is under the microscope. Although they are entering the season with virtually the same team, there is some new for L.A., including first-time head coach JJ Redick.
Redick has been given the keys to lead this Lakers team back to the promised land. Whether he can do it or not has yet to be determined, but the Lakers office believes he can. Add that to the fact that superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the team, and L.A. has as good a shot as anybody to win it all.
James and Davis are the team's catalysts. It all starts and ends with these two superstars, and if they are at the top of their game, they can compete with anyone. The only question is whether the rest of the team is up for the challenge and can do the things they need to be a top team this season.
