Lakers News: LeBron James Re-Signing with LA on Short-Term Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are re-signing All-NBA combo forward LeBron James to a two-season, $104 million one-plus-one near-maximum contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
James, already the oldest active league player this past season at 39 years old, will be at least back for his record-tying 22nd pro season, but will have a player option for a record-breaking 23rd pro season in 2025-26. The agreement now includes a no trade clause from Los Angeles, which James has never had before with L.A. Will James play beyond that season? He could have signed a three-year maximum deal worth around $162 million, but is opting for a bit more flexibility.
Wojnarowski reports that James and his agent Rich Paul are considering an agreement to a mild discount, in the range of $1 million annually, to give the Lakers a bit more space below the second luxury tax cap apron. That will help the team manuever more adeptly in trades and free agent signings.
It does seem to signify, however, that the team has apparently whiffed on adding any of the veteran free agents that James would have been open to taking a more major discount to accommodate with a $12.8 million non-taxpayer veteran mid-level exception. Even if James is making a smidge less than the absolute max this season, the team will still not be able to sign a player to that kind of deal — unless it trades out $25 million in player salary, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.
Chicago Bulls small forward DeMar DeRozan has been floated as a target to be signed to a non-taxpayer MLE. He reamins a free agent. To add him even on that kind of contract (a bit below market value for some of DeRozan's scoring caliber), however, the Lakers will need to make some moves.
