Lakers News: Full Tally of LA Pre-Draft Workouts To Date
The 2024 NBA Draft is a little over a week away, and the Los Angeles Lakers could make some big moves as we approach day one of the draft. The Lakers hold the No. 17 and No. 55 pick this year, and there's a chance they could trade away the picks or move up.
It's uncertain as of now, but don't be surprised if the Lakers make some significant moves on the night of the draft. Nonetheless, the Lakers are doing their due diligence as they should, working out some of the best prospects this draft has to offer. Here's a look at who the Lakers have hosted for pre-draft workouts thus far.
The Lakers have hosted nine players who are projected to be drafted, including G league Ignite forward Ron Holland, Providence guard Devin Carter, Purdue center Zach Edey, Illinois forward Terrance Shannon, and USC guard Bronny James.
However, most of the prospects the Lakers have worked out are projected to go undrafted. Just because that might be the case doesn't mean they can't be used or prove their worth when the NBA Summer League commences.
Any of these players could play a pivotal role for the Lakers this summer and, if all pans out, possibly make the team. We've seen it with Alex Caruso and many other great players in the league.
Some of the key players who could go undrafted and whom the Lakers worked out are NC State center DJ Burns, North Carolina center Armando Bacot, and Gonzaga power forward Anton Watson.
Weirder things have happened in the NBA; you never know who could be that next player.
