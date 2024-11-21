Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Receives Concerning Injury Update
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt may not be on the court anytime soon.
The team says that Vanderbilt's ramp-up from his foot procedure in May has gone slower than anticipated.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the news via Twitter/X.
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season, and there is no timetable for a potential return. He will be re-evaluated in a couple of more weeks.
Vanderbilt has been missed dearly by the Lakers. It's been over six months since he received surgery on not one but both of his feet.
Vanderbilt has not been on the court since early February, and there is concern about his return this season. A month ago, the 25-year-old said that he felt good and that his ramp-up process "has gone well."
Vanderbilt was limited to only 29 games last season before he suffered his initial foot injury. In the season, he recorded 5.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 20 minutes per game and six starts.
The defensive-minded forward was huge for the Lakers when he was healthy, specifically in the back half of the 2022-23 season. L.A. traded for Vanderbilt prior to the 2023 trade deadline, and he was huge for the Lakers from the get-go. Vanderbilt was spectacular throughout the 2023 playoff run before the Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets.
However, since then, he has struggled to stay on the court, and their defense has not been the same without him.
Vanderbilt was traded to Los Angeles in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, L.A. signed Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million contract extension. The deal was fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick said prior to the start of the season that he expects big things from Vanderbilt, but when that will be is a mystery.
Vanderbilt will likely compete to regain the starting spot when he returns, but it won't be easy as Cam Reddish and rookie Dalton Knecht have been seamless fits into the lineup alongside Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.
The Lakers will have champagne problems when that day comes, but hopefully, the Lakers won't have to wait too long before Vanderbilt returns.
