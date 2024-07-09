Lakers News: Jayson Tatum’s Team USA Jersey a Tribute to LA Legend
The 2024 Paris Olympics are only a handful of weeks away, and Team USA, led by Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are favored to bring home the gold. While that may be the case, it won't be easy as the world will be going to beat the Americans this summer.
Jamea and Davis have joined forces with America's best players, including the Celtics star, Jayson Tatum. After leading his team to the 2024 NBA title, Tatum will look to do the same with Team USA. In the process, he will wear the No. 10 for Team USA, the same as the late great Kobe Bryant while representing Team USA. Tatum told reporters about the decision to rock the same jersey number as the basketball legend, per Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune.
"Nothing short of an honor to be able to represent this uniform and wear No. 10," Tatum said. "Anyone who remotely knows me knows how much influence that he had on me as a kid, inspiring me to reach my goals. It's definitely not something I take for granted or lightly."
Bryant inspired an entire generation; although he's been gone for four years, his impact is ever-lasting. Bryant inspired Tatum and many other players on Team USA and around the world, and that's not surprising considering what he did for the game and the Hall of Fame career and mentally brought to the hardwood.
Tatum will look to make the same impact Bryant did (twice) in bringing gold to the United States.
