Lakers News: JJ Redick Almost Joined Celtics Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers made the bold decision to hire JJ Redick as their head coach after parting ways with Darvin Ham. Redick had never been a head coach before at any level of basketball.
It's safe to say that the Lakers made the right decision. The Lakers have become the second-best team in the Western Conference under his leadership.
Redick has been able to keep the Lakers' defense in a really good spot, even after trading away Anthony Davis. They have the second-best defensive rating in the league in the last 15 games.
Read more: Lakers News: Jaxson Hayes Has Shown Incredible Analytic Production Jump This Season
Redick almost didn't end up in Los Angeles, though. Redick actually almost ended up as part of the coaching staff for the Celtics.
In fact, Mazzulla played some golf with Redick in the offseason of 2022 and almost convinced him to join him on staff. They have a mutual respect for each other because of how much they each love basketball.
The Celtics were almost able to bring him on staff. Instead, the Lakers opened up their head coaching job a couple of years later, and Redick was able to impress them enough to get the job.
Los Angeles is very happy that's how it played out. Redick will be one of the candidates for NBA Coach of the Year after what he's been able to do with this group.
Adding Luka Doncic has certainly helped Redick and the rest of the Lakers play better, but Redick has had this team playing well even before Doncic started playing for them.
More Lakers news: Dwight Howard Weighs in On Lakers Chances to Win NBA Title This Season
Los Angeles is fighting with the Denver Nuggets for the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are the hottest team in the NBA right now, so they are looking good for that spot.
As they get ready to take on the Celtics, Lakers players and fans have to be happy that Redick is on their sideline instead of Boston's.
Mazzulla has done just fine without Redick. He has become an NBA champion head coach since almost bringing him on staff.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Fans React to Lakers' LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Viral Courtside Confrontation
Lakers News: NBA Insider Believes Mavericks Should Trade Anthony Davis
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.