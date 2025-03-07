Fans React to Lakers' LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Viral Courtside Confrontation
Things have been going really well for the Los Angeles Lakers on the court in recent weeks. After defeating the Knicks on Thursday night, they have won eight straight games.
Going further back than that, they have won 14 of their last 16. Not only have they been winning a lot of games since bringing in Luka Doncic, but they were winning them right before that, too.
LeBron James continues to play some really good basketball. Despite being 40 years old, he keeps putting up some ridiculous numbers.
On the court, there is nothing that James can be criticized for right now. His play is keeping the Lakers in consideration to be a title contender.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Could Pass Tim Duncan in NBA History Books vs Knicks
Off the court, things heated up right after he was done playing the Knicks. Following the victory. He sought out Steven A. Smith so he could have a heated conversation with him.
Apparently, James is unhappy with the criticism that Smith has had about his son, Bronny. He doesn't think that the criticism is warranted.
As expected, fans across the NBA were certainly mixed, although most of the reaction was negative towards James' reasoning for the heated conversation.
James clearly doesn't like it when the media criticizes his son, which is understandable. At the same time, Bronny is his own man.
The Lakers drafted Bronny with a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and he hasn't exactly taken off in the NBA yet. Still, he's very young.
In the G League, he has played a little better. He is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
More Lakers news: Lakers News: LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Get Into Heated Discussion Over Bronny
This is something that LeBron can't win with. Now that Bronny is a professional, he is open to criticism like everyone else in the league is.
If James responds to things like this all of the time, he is perceived as having thin skin when it comes to his son. Yet, he clearly doesn't like it when he thinks the criticism is unwarranted.
This would have been better served if this conversation would have happened behind closed doors. Fans wouldn't have been able to criticize LeBron as much if it had.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers News: NBA Insider Believes Mavericks Should Trade Anthony Davis
Former Lakers Center Signs 10-Day Deal with East Squad
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.