Lakers News: JJ Redick Demoting D'Angelo Russell for 76ers Matchup
After thoroughly hating D'Angelo Russell's shot selection during the Los Angeles Lakers' blowout 131-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, L.A. head coach JJ Redick is already making a starting lineup change, just nine games into the 4-4 club's season.
Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick is promoting reserve swingman Cam Reddish to the team's starting shooting guard spot ahead of the team's clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Clearly, the move is being made with an eye on getting more defensive help in that first five. L.A. will now start Austin Reaves at point guard, Reddish at the two, Rui Hachimura at small forward (though he often takes on power forward duties defensively, since he can't guard in space), 20-time All-NBA superstar LeBron James at power forward, and nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis at center.
This is quite similar to now-ex-head coach Darvin Ham's approach to the Lakers' starting lineup last year. Reddish was an early Ham favorite for his slashing on offense and his ability to at least stay in front of people on defense, and Russell and Reaves both occasionally found themselves toggled between starting and bench roles to accommodate a starting role for Reddish.
Reddish has had quite the journey with Redick already in this young season. Like Redick, Reddish is a former late lottery pick out of former head coach Mike Krzyzewski's system at Duke. Unlike Redick, Reddish has yet to cement for himself a clear long-term NBA future. A hyperathletic wing, he has the physical tools to be an elite defender, and although he's solid at that end (certainly better than Reaves), he's not quite elite enough to have fully carved out a reputation for himself there.
Reddish was a healthy scratch for five of his first six games under Redick this season, but after impressing his head coach with a 15-point, six-rebound, two-assist, two-steal night against the Grizzlies he has clearly at least earned a more solid rotational spot going forward. The fact that he's starting is a bit of a surprise. Gabe Vincent, who was the starting point guard on an NBA Finals team in 2023, has been a massive disappointment with L.A. Though he's ostensibly healthy right now, he's almost unwilling to shoot, and has lost a step defensively. It makes sense for Redick to try out Reaves at the starting point guard spot. He has enough of a handle to serve as a lead playmaker, and is better at making late-game decisions than Russell.
More Lakers: 2 Los Angeles Starters' Game Statuses vs 76ers Revealed