Lakers Injury Report: 2 Starters' Game Status vs 76ers Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night as they look to snap a two-game losing streak. The Lakers went 1-4 on their five-game road trip and now enter this game with a record of 4-4.
The good vibes from their 3-0 start to the season are gone and Los Angeles is now trying to get themselves back on track. Against the 76ers, Los Angeles should at least have a health advantage as Philadelphia will be without star Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey.
The Lakers had multiple players listed on the injury report entering this game, including Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Both Vanderbilt and Wood remain out of the lineup as they recover from different surgeries that they have had.
But Davis and Hayes were listed as probable for the game. Hachimura was listed as questionable. But now, we know that Davis and Hayes will both be suiting up. (assuming they do play)
As for Hachimura, he will be xxxx for the game.
Davis has been dealing with a nagging foot injury but there was always hope that he would play against the 76ers. He missed the team's last game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to the issue.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported an update on Davis recently.
"The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis plays on Friday, on ESPN, against the 76ers," Charania said. "This is a nagging foot injury for him, heel injury, that he's been dealing with since the end of last season. Over the summer, [he] played with it in the Olympics. And they're confident — there's nothing structurally wrong there, but [it's] something that he's gonna have to manage, pain tolerance-wise, and they're hopeful that that 24, 48 hours off of that foot will help him going into tomorrow."
As for Hachimura, he also missed the last game due to an illness. He has been good for the Lakers to start the year, showing more energy on the floor than in the past.
He has averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Hachimura has also shot 57.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line this year.
Los Angeles has a winnable game against a banged-up 76ers team so they will need to take advantage. They play the next three games at home before going back on the road for the start of this year's NBA Cup.
