Lakers News: JJ Redick Praises Anthony Davis' Impact On Court
As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for the new season, they are embarking on this journey with a head coach, JJ Redick. The former NBA guard takes over the most historic franchise in basketball history, putting a lot of pressure on him.
Despite his lack of experience, the Lakers believe that Redick is the right person for the job. Adding in the fact that the team still has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster and things could be up set up nicely for Redick.
Redick wants to have a complete team on the floor and much of what the Lakers will do starts with Davis. Davis is a leader on both ends of the floor and Redick appreciates this fact as he begins his coaching journey.
While appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Redick praised everything that Davis could do on the floor. Davis showed again last season that he should be viewed among the best defenders in the entire league and Redick took notice.
“Anthony Davis is one of the two or three best defensive players in the NBA”
Davis gives the Lakers a chance to have a top defense in the NBA if he can stay healthy. Health has been an issue with Davis over the years but he put together a relatively healthy season last year.
If he can do that once again, the Lakers will have at least a fighting chance in the Western Conference. Redick sees the opportunity in front of him and Davis will be a major catalyst in helping the team reach its goals.
