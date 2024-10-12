Lakers News: JJ Redick Provides Massive Injury Update on Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Saturday that Jarred Vanderbilt is progressing after undergoing multiple foot procedures during the offseason. Redick noted that Vanderbilt is "ramping up" his recovery from these surgeries, and has not had any setbacks yet. Vanderbilt has not done any contact work, but Redick said the Lakers are still targeting the beginning of the season for Vanderbilt to return, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
Vanderbilt, who was traded to the Lakers in Feb. 2023, played in just 29 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He was limited to less than 30 games because of his foot injuries, which kept him largely on the sidelines during the season.
At the Lakers' Media Day in September, Vanderbilt said that he was unsure if he would be able to play on Opening Night, but that he has been making progress in the team's plan for him. Days before, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that they were "optimistic" Vanderbilt could return for Opening Night.
Opening Night is just ten days away, and the Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the season on Oct. 22. The Lakers have three more preseason games before the start of the season, including two games against the Golden State Warriors, and one more game against the Phoenix Suns.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves is currently dealing with a sore ankle, that caused him to miss the Lakers' preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Reaves participated in the non-contact portion of practice Saturday with an ankle brace and is currently considered day-to-day. He has not been ruled out of the Lakers' preseason game on Tuesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
The Lakers are looking to stay healthier this season and rebound after they were disappointingly eliminated during the first round of the playoffs last season by the Denver Nuggets.
