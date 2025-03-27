Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Takes a Shot at Luka Doncic's Defensive Effort
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA when they have everyone healthy and on the same page. With Luka Doncic finally settling into his new environment, the Lakers look more dangerous than most of the other teams in the Western Conference.
After they traded away Anthony Davis, there was a lot of concern that the defense would fall apart, especially adding someone who isn't a good defender in the backcourt.
The defense has not fallen apart as many thought it would. Jaxson Hayes has been able to play well enough as the starting center to keep the defense intact.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith to Taylor Swift in Ongoing Feud
Despite the Lakers' overall defense being much better than anticipated, not everyone is thrilled with how members of the team are playing some defense.
Kendrick Perkins doesn't like the kind of defense that Luka Doncic has been playing. He took a shot at him prior to the Lakers taking on the Pacers on Wednesday.
Perkins has an issue with Doncic's effort on the defensive end of the court. He doesn't believe that he is giving consistent effort in a way that gives the Lakers the best chance to win.
Doncic played a little better defense against the Pacers. Thanks to a LeBron James tip-in, the Lakers were able to beat Indiana 120-119 and stop their five-game winning streak.
When the Lakers acquired Doncic in the Davis trade, they knew they weren't going to be counting on him much defensively. His offensive talent is why they wanted him so badly.
More Lakers news: LeBron James Epically Trolls Stephen A Smith Over His Fight Comments
Knowing that Doncic is not the best defensive player, that is why they have surrounded him with other good defensive players. Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith help cover up mistakes that Doncic might make.
As long as Doncic dominates offensively, the Lakers are okay with his defense not being the best. Could he have better effort on some plays? Of course.
That's what Perkins wants to see more often. He wants to see Doncic try harder on more occasions.
So far with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 27.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: LeBron James’ Podcast Returns With Former Lakers Guard as Co-Host
Lakers Critic Stephen A Smith Confirms He's Rooting for LA in Postseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.