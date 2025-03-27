LeBron James Epically Trolls Stephen A Smith Over His Fight Comments
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James epically trolled long-time ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.
After the Lakers' epic win over the Indiana Pacers, James took to Instagram to take a massive shot at Smith over his fighting comments on Wednesday.
Here's the series of clips James posted that targeted Smith.
James hit the game-winning tip-in on Wednesday to snap the Lakers' three-game skid. It appears James had time to spare and decided to create another chapter in this feud between the player and analyst.
James' post comes after Smith said that if James had touched him, he would have taken a swing at the 40-year-old.
"Let me state for the record that while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn't have gone down like that. I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately. That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that," said Smith.
James must have heard the comments either before or after Wednesday's match against the Pacers, hence the post. While James posted the video due to Smith's comment, Smith spoke on the topic because James went on the Pat Mcaffe show the day earlier and spoke on the beef between the two.
James compared him to Taylor Swift, saying Smith is going on a media tour after James confronted him in early March.
"He's like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now... It started off with ' I didn't want to address it. I wasn't going to address it, but since the video came out, I feel the need to address it.' M*****f***** are you kidding me? If there's one person that couldn't wait until the video drop so you could address it, it's your ass. And he completely, like, missed the point. The whole point," said James.
"Never it would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to or be in a position where if a guys not performing, that's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players. I think a lot of media, including him and I know he's going to be happy as hell. He's going to be smiling for me when he hears me talking about him again. Oh my God. He's going to get home and get some ice cream out of the f****** freezer and sit in his chair in his tidy whiteys on his couch... Like, dude, like relax."
James is scooping down to their level and appears to be enjoying it.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith to Taylor Swift in Ongoing Feud
Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Why He and Michael Jordan Don't Talk
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.