Lakers News: LA Draft Pick-Turned-Sixth Man On Trade Market
As the offseason gets going for the Los Angeles Lakers, the front office will be tasked with bringing in more talent to help bring up the competitiveness of the roster. It won't be easy but there are a few names on the market who could help the Lakers with this goal.
According to NBA insider Evan SIdery, guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is expected to be available on the trade market this summer. Clarkson spent some time with the Lakers after being drafted by Los Angeles and maybe we could see a reunion.
Clarkson could be an interesting name for the Lakers as he would provide them with another scoring punch off the bench. This past season he averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 rebounds per game over 55 games for Utah.
He has been an energy plug for the Jazz over the last few seasons and has been in trade talks for a while now. Clarkson could come back to Los Angeles to help the team go after a title run, giving them a sixth man off the bench.
This is the type of player that is needed to win games in the playoffs and Clarkson could fit in well around the stars. He already has experience playing with LeBron James from his time in Cleveland, giving more thought to a potential trade.
The Lakers front office will need to look at all options this summer and this could be one of many. Utah can be a tough team to trade with due to Danny Ainge but Los Angeles has made deals with him in the past.
