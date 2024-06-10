Lakers News: Latest Odds May Point To Dan Hurley's Coaching Decision
The search for the 29th head coach in Lakers history could come to an end on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Uconn head coach Dan Hurley will decide on Monday whether to make the leap to the NBA or stay put in college.
While reports suggest that Hurley has a 50/50 chance of taking the Lakers job, the oddsmakers have the Lakers snagging the 51-year-old coach.
Media personality Arash Markazi shared the latest odds by BetOnline via Twitter/X.
Hurley met with the Lakers on Friday and told ESPN that the Lakers brass made a strong impression on him. Wojnarowski shared in his latest column on Sunday.
"In a phone interview on Sunday, Hurley told ESPN that he left "extremely impressed" with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss and had been spending Sunday weighing what sources tell ESPN is a massive, long-term offer to move to the NBA," Wojnarowski wrote.
The search could come to an end, and in the last handful of days, Hurley has emerged as the frontrunner for the job. The news of Hurley came out of left field, and those inside the team were even stunned by the news.
The 51-year-old coach is one of the most firey coaches in the college game, and that would be no different if he were at the helm for the purple and gold. Hurley accomplished all he could in college, and the opportunity to do the same in the NBA with the most historic franchise in the game is hard to pass up—not to mention the record-setting deal L.A. is reportedly offering him.
Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss have pulled out all the stops for Hurley. From what we heard, it'd be hard for Hurley to pass on the gig.
The wait is almost over.
