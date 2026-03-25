With the impressive nine-game win streak officially over after the loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to start fresh on Wednesday against the struggling Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the team will be shorthanded for a second straight game, with veterans Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura dealing with ailments and starting center Deandre Ayton popping up on the injury report.

Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura Ruled Out vs. Pacers

Deandre Ayton (back soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at Indianapolis.



Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness), Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) and Adou Thiero (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to OUT. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 25, 2026

Smart and Hachimura will miss a second straight game, with the defensive-minded guard nursing a right ankle contusion while Hachimura continues to try to work his way back from right calf soreness. Rookie Adou Thiero has also been ruled out with left knee soreness.

Ayton is currently listed as questionable, as he is now battling back soreness, which is a concern if he’s ultimately ruled out for Wednesday’s game.