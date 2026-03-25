Lakers Get Major Injury Update on Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura Ahead of Pacers Game
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With the impressive nine-game win streak officially over after the loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to start fresh on Wednesday against the struggling Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, the team will be shorthanded for a second straight game, with veterans Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura dealing with ailments and starting center Deandre Ayton popping up on the injury report.
Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura Ruled Out vs. Pacers
Smart and Hachimura will miss a second straight game, with the defensive-minded guard nursing a right ankle contusion while Hachimura continues to try to work his way back from right calf soreness. Rookie Adou Thiero has also been ruled out with left knee soreness.
Ayton is currently listed as questionable, as he is now battling back soreness, which is a concern if he’s ultimately ruled out for Wednesday’s game.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA