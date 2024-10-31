Lakers' LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before 2024 Presidential Election
With just a few days left until the 2024 Presidential Election, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has officially endorsed democratic nominee Kamala Harris. He took to social media to let his feelings about the election be known.
"What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!"
James has never been shy about making his opinions on subjects known and he believes that the Vice President is the correct person to lead the country forward. He joins fellow NBA star Stephen Curry in endorsing Harris ahead of the election.
On the court, James has continued to dominate in ways that we have never seen better. While he isn't the same player that he once was, he has found other ways to be impactful on the floor.
On the year, James has averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. He is also shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well over the first five games for Los Angeles.
His scoring is a little down to start the year but the Lakers have relied upon co-star Anthony Davis more often in games. This allows James to take a load off a little and make sure he is ready for the stretch run of the season. Being almost 40, the Lakers have been trying to play things smart with James.
Los Angeles has started the year with a record of 3-2 and has looked much better than most people thought they would. With new head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers feel that they have as good of a chance as any team to hoist up the trophy at the end of the season.
James has the task of trying to help the Lakers go after another NBA title and will do so alongside his son Bronny. Bronny was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by Los Angeles and the two made history in the team's season opener.
They become the first ever father-son duo to play together in the NBA, creating a special moment for everyone involved. While Bronny isn't expected to be on the Lakers roster for the majority of the season, the elder James has completed his goal of playing alongside his son.
