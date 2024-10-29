Lakers News: LeBron James Posts Historically Low Stat Line in Loss to Suns
Just two days after recording his best game of the season, LeBron James delivered an uncharacteristically poor performance shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers 109-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
James made just three of his 14 attempts from the field, a rate of 21.4 percent. This is James' lowest field goal percentage in a game since 2007, i.e. 17 years ago. James finished the game with just 11 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.
The shooting struggles came after James recorded his first triple-double of the season in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. James scored 32 points and notched 14 rebounds and 10 assists in that win, while putting on a show in the fourth quarter. In the final quarter against the Kings, James did not miss a single attempt from the field and scored 16 points, leading the Lakers to a comeback victory.
James scored more during that fourth quarter against the Kings than he did on Monday. His 11 points against the Suns were the fewest since he scored just 10 points against the Suns last season in January. Remarkably, even on a tough night, James has still scored double digit points in 1,226 consecutive games.
The 39-year-old is currently sick, dealing with an illness he began experiencing on Friday, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. That could potentially explain his erratic output across these past few games.
"You can hear it in my voice. I've been better," James told reporters Monday. The loss to the Suns also marked the Lakers first road game of the season. The Lakers played their first three games of the season at home, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, Suns, and Kings to start the year 3-0 for the first time since 2011.
On a day when James had trouble getting the ball from the basket, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves each scored double digit points. Davis and Hachimura each recorded triple-doubles, but it wasn't enough for the Lakers to get the win.
The Lakers did hold a significant win over the Suns early in the game, but the Suns came back. Phoenix outscored Los Angeles 33-22 in the fourth quarter, sealing a victory over the Lakers.
The Lakers next head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers, setting up a matchup between James and his former team in his home state.
